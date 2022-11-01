The arguments in Bigg Boss 16 have been blowing up with each passing episode as fans are witnessing a massive dynamic change among contestants. A huge fight erupted between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who, upon a time, raised the roof with their camaraderie. It all starts with the duo revisiting their discussion over a jug of water that both vied for. Later, Gori Nagori came to defend the television actress by calling out Archana's flaws.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls Priyanka Choudhary ‘unhygenic’; Gori Nagori hits back

Change is the only constant in Colors ‘Bigg Boss 16’, especially when it comes to interpersonal relationships within this controversial show. As one tries to outsmart the other to win the coveted award and title, we saw a massive change in how Archana behaved with Priyanka during the Shekhar Suman bulletin episode. Gautam not only accused her ‘close friend’ of being unhygienic but also showed everyone how Priyanka dips her hand in a jug of water while making the dough for rotis.

On the other hand, a rather angry Priyanka accused Archana of doing the same and shifting the blame on her. The video also showcases the Udaariyan actress passing a comment on Archana’s nature adding, “Sir Archana ki baat aur gadhe ki laat barabar hai.” Priyanka accused her ‘friend’ of spreading lies and how no one should believe that she has any ounce of truth in her words.

Priyanka To Rakhi Archana Sir Archana Ki Baat Gadhe Ki Laat ???? Archna trying to interfere between shekhar and priyanka again and again!! Pri Bajaoing next level ????????????#Priyankachaharchoudhary #biggboss16 @TeamPriyankaTMpic.twitter.com/9IVe4l0jQo — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@TeamPriyankaTM) October 31, 2022



After their massive showdown, we wonder if Bigg Boss fans can see them reunite. Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on COLORS and Voot.

