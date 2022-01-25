comscore

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces the details of the grand finale

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is about to come to an end. The season will witness its grand finale this week. After a lot of twists and turns that happened this week, the audience will finally get their winner.

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the seven finalists for the season. They will be fighting out for one last time this last week. Now as per the latest promo of the show, the date for the finale has been announced by host Salman Khan.

As per the promo released on social media, the grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM.  The grand finale is all set to be a big star-studded event. All the ex-contestants of the season will also be marking their presence in the finale.

 

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale get eliminated from the house

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

