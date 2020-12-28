Pavitra Punia, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, had resumed shooting for her part on the show Balveer. While the actress had given a tough fight on the show considering the kind of allegations that were put on her, her elimination was not accepted by her fans easily. With the actress living in Mumbai due to work and her family residing in Delhi, Pavitra recently had to rush to Delhi when the news of her father falling was given to her.

The actress’ representative spoke in detail about it and said that it was true that he had fallen and more clarity on his condition will be given once she reaches there. The senior has been admitted to the hospital and they are treating him currently. While the intensity of the injury has not been revealed, the representative has asked people to pray and hope that it is not something serious.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez join in Salman Khan’s birthday celebration

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.