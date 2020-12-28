Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.12.2020 | 12:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Pavitra Punia rushes to Delhi after hearing the news of her father’s fall

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pavitra Punia, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, had resumed shooting for her part on the show Balveer. While the actress had given a tough fight on the show considering the kind of allegations that were put on her, her elimination was not accepted by her fans easily. With the actress living in Mumbai due to work and her family residing in Delhi, Pavitra recently had to rush to Delhi when the news of her father falling was given to her.

Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Pavitra Punia rushes to Delhi after hearing the news of her father’s fall

The actress’ representative spoke in detail about it and said that it was true that he had fallen and more clarity on his condition will be given once she reaches there. The senior has been admitted to the hospital and they are treating him currently. While the intensity of the injury has not been revealed, the representative has asked people to pray and hope that it is not something serious.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez join in Salman Khan’s birthday celebration

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra to reunite with The Girl On…

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's…

Salman Khan says, “We are not celebrating my…

Arjun Rampal tells NCB that he is not the…

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification