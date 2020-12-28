Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 28.12.2020

Parineeti Chopra to reunite with The Girl On The Train remake director Ribhu Dasgupta; will play undercover agent in an action thriller

Actress Parineeti Chopra is reuniting with The Girl On The Train remake director Ribhu Dasgupta for an upcoming action thriller. She is set to play an undercover agent in this story of a covert rescue operation of Indian agents. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Hardy Sandhu, among others.

As per reports, the yet-untitled film won’t have an India-Pakistan backdrop. Parineeti Chopra plays an undercover agent in this story and she will be leading the operation. The film is also about revenge and her personal journey. The plan is to take the project on the floor in March 2021. The makers are currently working on getting permission for shooting locations under the COVID-19 guidelines.

The untitled action thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The project is yet to be announced officially.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra filmed the remake of The Girl On The Train Hindi in London last year. She steps into the shoes of Emily Blunt. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra shares a picture of ‘Queen’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing with her bridesmaids

