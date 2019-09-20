Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.09.2019 | 10:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: TV couple Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan to tie the knot in the show?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With a little over a week to go before Bigg Boss 13 premieres, we are eager to know who all are finally making it to the show. Various sets of names are doing the rounds on the internet. One also hears that this season of Bigg Boss will have significant changes in its format and unlike other chapters, no commoners might be a part of the show this time around.

Bigg Boss 13: TV couple Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan to tie the knot in the show?

Meanwhile, here’s an interesting bit of news. If reports are anything to go by, then TV actor Rashami Desai and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan are all set to take wedding vows in the show! It is heard that Rashami will be the first one to enter the show while Arhaan will join her after a few episodes. Prior to this, In Bigg Bosss 10, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput. Actors Sara Khan and Ali Merchant also took the wedding vows in Bigg Boss 4, only to separate within a few months after exiting the show.

So far, TV stars Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are confirmed to be entering the house. We guess some more names are also going to be revealed in the days to come! Bigg Boss 13 premieres on 29th September and will reportedly wrap up in four weeks.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rajpal Yadav rubbishes rumours of participating in the show

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 13: Rajpal Yadav rubbishes rumours…

Sunil Grover rubbishes rumours of returning…

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets his…

Bharti Singh reveals that Kapil Sharma has…

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting details…

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to wrap in four…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification