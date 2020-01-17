Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2020 | 10:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi reveals Himanshi Khurana has split with fiancé for Asim Riaz

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 13 has taken a new turn. This has been a family week as many contestants got to meet their family members after a really long time. The housemates have been eagerly waiting to spend time with them. In last night’s episode, Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi made a visit to the show.

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi reveals Himanshi Khurana has split with fiancé for Asim Riaz

Parag Tyagi, who is a Television actor, revealed to Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting for him. When Asim reached out to his brother Umar Riaz, his brother indeed confirmed that Himanshi is waiting for him outside and that whatever Parag said was true.

During his visit, Parag also lashed out at Asim for speaking negatively about his wife. He said, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”

Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were extremely close in the show but their friendship turned sour after Himanshi’s eviction.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz opens up on marriage, hints that he wants to marry Himanshi Khurana

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the…

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Mumbai businessman gets three years in jail…

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on…

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification