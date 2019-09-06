Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and a thorough professional who maintains great work and personal life balance. The Desi Girl got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 in India. Ever since her marriage, there have been rumours of Priyanka being pregnant. Though the actress has always denied the rumours, she does admit that it is on her to-do list.

In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed some details about her future with husband Nick Jonas and where she sees herself living. Speaking about who matters and what’s important, the Fashion actress said that for her, home is wherever she is happy and wherever she is surrounded by people she loves.

She also revealed that she sees Los Angeles as a long-term option for her and Nick Jonas. The actress, who owns houses in Mumbai and New York, says that the two cities are vertical while LA is horizontal.

Talking about her idea of a home, she said that she is tempted with the idea of a pool and backyard and LA’s ocean and the weather reminds her of Mumbai. Chopra said that buying a home and having a baby is on her to-do list.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen on Bollywood’s big screen nearly three years ago in the film Jai Gangaajal. The actress will soon be seen in the film titled The Sky is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar.

