The nation lost yet another music legend. Renowned Ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest. As per statements given by the doctors in news reports, the musician-singer was admitted in the hospital for the past 10 days and earlier this week; his condition is expected to have worsened. The 82 year old singer was then on put on ventilator and by Monday evening, the singer had passed away.

Bhupinder Singh passes away; Ajay Devgn and other celebrities offer condolences

News of his demise has left the nation shocked and many from the industry took to social media to offer condolences to the musician’s family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted about the loss to the country saying, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani, Madhur Bhandarkar among others also extended their condolences:

Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness.

Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. 🕉 Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IAvtJf0ZF8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 18, 2022

What a sad news that we have lost one of our dearest friends from our struggling days, our beloved #BhupinderSingh. A great loss for all his fans, well wishers, supporters & the music industry. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for his family in these grieving times. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 19, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear about #BhupinderSingh sir’s demise! May his beautiful soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK 🦋 (@ArmaanMalik22) July 19, 2022

Thank You Sir for educating us in the finer difference of a mere voice & a voice with a Soul!

Also Thank You for some of the Best Guitar Riffs ever composed in Indian Film Music.

Rest in Glory!! #BhupinderSingh

You were so so unique. pic.twitter.com/eNCcJCRc96 — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 19, 2022

Saddened to hear the demise of Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh ji. Was fortunate enough to work with him in our National Award winning film #TrafficSignal. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nFW6vQb0is — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 18, 2022

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022

