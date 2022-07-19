comscore

Bhupinder Singh passes away; Ajay Devgn and other celebrities offer condolences

The nation lost yet another music legend. Renowned Ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest. As per statements given by the doctors in news reports, the musician-singer was admitted in the hospital for the past 10 days and earlier this week; his condition is expected to have worsened. The 82 year old singer was then on put on ventilator and by Monday evening, the singer had passed away.

News of his demise has left the nation shocked and many from the industry took to social media to offer condolences to the musician’s family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted about the loss to the country saying, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani, Madhur Bhandarkar among others also extended their condolences:

Also ReadGulzar, Pankaj Udhas, Mitali Singh and others at ‘Dil Peer Hai’ album launch

