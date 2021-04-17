Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19, says “I’m super positive about life”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another celebrity has tested negative for COVID-19. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar has confirmed that her report has come negative after battling the novel coronavirus.

Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19, says "I'm super positive about life"

"Am negative but super positive about life, "Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to inform her followers. She used the hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)

In a long note posted on Instagram on Monday, April 5, Bhumi wrote, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL request you to please get tested immediately."

"Steam, Vit - C, Food, and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though i followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has wrapped up Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

