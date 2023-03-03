She has been roped in by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in G20 by Niti Aayog to address women entrepreneurs in India.

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her socially conscious and progressive efforts towards gender awareness. As she inspires young women with her personal choices and decisions to portray women as fierce forces of nature through her films, she has been roped in by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in G20 by Niti Aayog to address women entrepreneurs of India.

A collaboration with leading women entrepreneurs from across India, this platform will facilitate digital transformation and digital inclusion for women-led businesses through various initiatives. The WEP is aligned with G20 goals and Bhumi has highlighted the importance of these global goals consistently on social media.

Bhumi will address the women entrepreneurs attending this event. She says, “The future of India is female. I have believed in it and I have done whatever it takes to try and further this vision. Since the pandemic, the loss in human capital has very deeply impacted women led businesses across different sectors. As they have to take the load of house work and childcare, their businesses were hardest hit and some shut down permanently or temporarily. WEP will bring information, ways to find finance or funding support and help women find partnerships to take forward their entrepreneurial ambitions. I’m looking forward to meeting the young minds that will lead this transformation for our country.”

Bhumi is also a Climate Warrior who has been working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) towards India’s climate change goals.

