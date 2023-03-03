comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2023 | 12:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhumi Pednekar to address women entrepreneurs at Niti Aayog

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhumi Pednekar to address women entrepreneurs at Niti Aayog

en Bollywood News Bhumi Pednekar to address women entrepreneurs at Niti Aayog

She has been roped in by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in G20 by Niti Aayog to address women entrepreneurs in India.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her socially conscious and progressive efforts towards gender awareness. As she inspires young women with her personal choices and decisions to portray women as fierce forces of nature through her films, she has been roped in by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in G20 by Niti Aayog to address women entrepreneurs of India.

Bhumi Pednekar to address women entrepreneurs at Niti Aayog

Bhumi Pednekar to address women entrepreneurs at Niti Aayog

A collaboration with leading women entrepreneurs from across India, this platform will facilitate digital transformation and digital inclusion for women-led businesses through various initiatives. The WEP is aligned with G20 goals and Bhumi has highlighted the importance of these global goals consistently on social media.

Bhumi will address the women entrepreneurs attending this event. She says, “The future of India is female. I have believed in it and I have done whatever it takes to try and further this vision. Since the pandemic, the loss in human capital has very deeply impacted women led businesses across different sectors. As they have to take the load of house work and childcare, their businesses were hardest hit and some shut down permanently or temporarily. WEP will bring information, ways to find finance or funding support and help women find partnerships to take forward their entrepreneurial ambitions. I’m looking forward to meeting the young minds that will lead this transformation for our country.”

Bhumi is also a Climate Warrior who has been working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) towards India’s climate change goals.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 8 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha; says, “Was proud to be the new YRF heroine in Dum Laga Ke Haisha!”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arshad Warsi clarifies on SEBI allegedly…

SEBI bans Arshad Warsi and wife Maria…

Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger…

Sushmita Sen shares health update post…

Pathaan makers come up with ‘buy one get one…

Sara Ali Khan becomes new brand ambassador…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification