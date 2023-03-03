Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, has partnered with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn to create a new flavor of her own inspired by Indian spices called Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights.

Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, has partnered with Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn co-founder, Rob Garbowsky, to create a new flavour of her own inspired by Indian spices called Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights. She even participated in terms of creating the popcorn bag.

“Indian food is so diverse and Indian spices are so diverse, they all lead to another journey,” Priyanka Chopra told PEOPLE. "I wanted it to have a little bit of a kick, but not to be like chilli spicy. So it's heavy on cumin, onion, garlic, turmeric and red peppers. It's a very interesting spice mix, and it's very unique to our popcorn.”

“If you walk into our kitchen, you'll see a space where all our favourite snacks for the month are given a prominent position, and I wanted to make the bag something which would be beautiful, that you'd want to display, which I think it is,” she added. “I made the writing sort of this muted gold because it's so good, and the colour is spearmint because that's just one of my favorite greens, and I just think it's super chic looking.”

The actress further added, “Mumbai is chaotic and seductive at the same time. And that's why I called it Mumbai Nights because the humid, seductive, sexy Mumbai nights were sort of the inspiration behind the flavour for me.”

Priyanka Chopra got to create the new flavor with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. “Nick and I, as much as we have our individual careers and lives, we end up inspiring the work that we both do because I mean, you come back home and you're having dinner and you're talking about your day and it becomes one in a way. So working with Nick is very easy,” she said.

“So far,” Chopra teased, adding, “We're always on the same page and it's just so fun because this is my best friend and someone that knows me more than anyone else. I could absolutely and wholly be myself and be completely honest with how I feel and not be worried about complications that you have with work colleagues. This is my person, so it makes it so much easier.”

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Priyanka wrote, “This has been a hard secret to keep… one of my favourite snacks inspired by one of my most favourite cities in the world… a match made in heaven or in this case, made in the secret Labs of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. Allow me to introduce you to Mumbai Nights, an India inspired blend of spices that is perfect for any occasion (because I can eat Mumbai Nights anytime, anywhere). I’ve had such fun creating this with the amazing team @robspopcorn with help from my amazing @nickjonas. Available now at Walmart and Albertsons Companies stores.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has Citadel set at Prime Video with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series is set to premiere on April 28. She also has a movie Love Again releasing in theatres on May 12, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She is also turning executive produce for limited series adaptation of the book “Assume Nothing”.

