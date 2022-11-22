Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be one of the game changer films of Bollywood cinema and was appreciated for bringing audiences to the theatres once again. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in a dual role. The fun script was written by Aakash Kaushik. In a recent interview, the latter spoke about how writers seldom receive the kind of monetary success and fame enjoyed by actors and directors of the film which prompts many of them to take up direction.

In an interview with IANS, Aakash Kaushik revealed that the reason why many writers are becoming directors is because of the lack of recognition that writers get despite successful films that garnered rave reviews for its storyline. Aakash said, “They are one of the most important factors in the process of making a film, if not the most important. People become directors because there is no money or recognition in being a writer, which may not be the right reason to become a director."

He also went on to elaborate on how writers are often taken advantage of, and more often, that not, they are not paid well. He continued, "I have been in the industry for 15 years now. Many people take you for a ride in the initial days and betray you. They make you work and don't pay money. It has happened to me too.” In the same breath, he also thanked his family for always being supportive towards his dreams and ambitions.

Recalling an incident when he realized that he was getting paid lesser than the domestic help at his residence, Aakash added, "Once I was at home for the holidays, and my father was accounting for home expenses, when I noticed our domestic workers' per year salary was more than what I made in a year. That really stayed with me and I quietly went to my room and I wept and wept.”

Despite all of it, the writer asserted that he can never stay away from the industry. “But, come what may, I never felt like leaving the industry. Whenever you taste success, you enjoy it more because you were resilient. It has been both a tough yet fun and exciting ride," concluded Kaushik.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in May 2022 and was quite different from its prequel. It also featured a completely different star cast with Kiara Advani playing the role of a bride-to-be who decides to stop her own wedding after accidentally finding out that her fiancé is in love with her sister. She encounters Kartik Aaryan, who decides to help her and in a massive turn of events, ends up becoming a godman who uncovers the mystery behind the supernatural incidents in her ancestral town.

