Harrison Ford is all set to grace big screens by reprising his titular character in the fifth installment of Indiana Jones. While we’re still over 6 months away from watching the adventure seeker get back in the game, here’s as interesting fact revealed about the upcoming adventure film. According to Variety, Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.

Indian Jones 5 uses de-aging VFX technology for Harrison Ford to match his look in original trilogy days

“Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold who takes over from franchise helmer Steven Spielberg. “So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now.”

“My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, ‘Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago’,” added producer Kathleen Kennedy. “We’re dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, ‘I’m in an Indiana Jones movie.’”

As reported by Empire magazine, “Several techniques were employed to pull the sequence off, including new ILM software that trawled through archived material of the younger Harrison Ford before matching it to the freshly-shot footage.” Speaking of his de-aged look in the upcoming instalment, Ford said, “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it.”

“It’s a little spooky,” he added. “I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works. It doesn’t make me want to be young, though. I’m glad to have earned my age.” As the report notes, Mads Mikkelsen is playing the film’s antagonist Voller, who is inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. “He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past,” the actor teased.

“There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.” Besides Ford and Mikkelsen, the film also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

The fifth entry in the iconic Indiana Jones series is set to release on June 30, 2023.

