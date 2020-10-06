Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.10.2020 | 11:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

The Batman pushed to 2022, Dune, Shazam 2 and The Flash delayed; Black Adam removed from Warner Bros calendar 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Warner Bros has announced multiple delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. While they are sticking to December 2-2020 for Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman, the next line up of films have been pushed ahead. Starting from their big-budget superhero flick The Batman, helmed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, the film has been pushed to 2022. According to the latest update, the film, that was set for October 1, 2021, will not release on March 4, 2022.

The Batman pushed to 2022, Dune, Shazam 2 and The Flash delayed; Black Adam removed from Warner Bros calendar 

According to the new slate, Dune starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson will hit the screens on October 2, 2021, instead of December 18, 2020.

Variety reveals, "The studio also plans to release two yet-to-be-announced films on June 3, 2022, and Aug. 5, 2022. In turn, The Flash starring Ezra Miller vacated its June 3, 2022 slot, and moved to November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Shazam 2 has been pushed from its November 4, 2022 date, and will instead open on June 2, 2023. Superhero adventure Black Adam (previously set for December 22, 2021) and video game adaptation Minecraft (originally slated for March 3, 2022) have been taken off the release calendar entirely."

ALSO READ: The Batman resumes shooting again after production shutdown due to Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification