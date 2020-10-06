Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 06.10.2020 | 11:57 AM IST

Shireen Mirza of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shireen Mirza, who was last seen in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress was also seen in Dhai Kilo Prem and is currently in her home town, Jaipur, with her family. She had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on September 27. While she is with her family, she is self-quarantining and is taking all the necessary precautions.

Shireen Mirza of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein tests positive for COVID-19

Shireen Mirza is with her family and is glad that they are around during this difficult time. She says even though she has kept her distance with quarantining, she was maintaining all these precautions even before she tested positive. Even after maintaining the precautions Shireen has contracted the virus and feels it is her duty to not let it spread further.

The actress has realized during the quarantine that she has a chance to make a change in the world and has urged people to spread love and kindness and to respect one another. Wishing Shireen Mirza a speedy recovery.

