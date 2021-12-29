comscore

Last Updated 29.12.2021 | 10:21 AM IST

Ranvir Shorey’s son Haroon tests positive for Covid-19, actor to get tested on December 29

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday confirmed that his son Haroon tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

Ranvir Shorey's son Haroon tests positive for Covid-19, actor to get tested on December 29

“My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive," he wrote on Twitter.

“We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Goa’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,117 after 67 new cases were observed.

Mumbai recorded 1333 cases on Tuesday.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma started dating in 2007 and married three years later in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2020 but have been separated since 2015. Ranvir was last seen in Lootcase.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal to play a dark character in Hasal alongside Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

