Known for his unconventional roles, Ayushmann Khurrana has always opened up about his desire to tell unique stories on celluloid. Taking his dream further, the actor will be seen playing a one-of-a-kind role in his upcoming venture which is expected to be a biopic on the life of legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. We hear that producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have joined hands for this venture and will be joined by Vikramaditya Motwane as the director of the sports drama.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane come together for Sourav Ganguly biopic

A source was quoted in a Peeping Moon report saying, “Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, who are producing this film under their Luv Films banner, have hit a six by bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane. Both have established themselves as formidable forces with an incredible body of work throughout the years. Ayushmann, also a left-handed batsman like Ganguly, is a perfect fit for his biopic, while Motwane has already proven his mastery with films such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Jubilee. Stakeholders are fired up and gung-ho about the kind of cinematic masterpiece they are set to create together. The film will officially be announced soon.” It is also being learnt that while Motwane had signed on the project early on, he had decided to opt out of it. However, now we hear, that the director was keen on returning and has already kicked off work on it.

Reports have it that the actor is already in talks with everyone and will be sealing the deal soon. In fact, soon after, he is expected to dive into the preps for the film since he will have to undergo extensive training for months considering his character of a cricketer. Although several details about the venture are kept under wraps, we hear that if all goes well, the film will go on floors in the second half of 2024.

