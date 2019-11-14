Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is all set to release in Hong Kong!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll with 7 back-to-back hits in the last 2 years. This year too, he has had 3 movies releasing including Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. All three of them were completely different from each other and were novel in their own way. From playing a cop, to playing an adult phone entertainer, to playing a bald man, he has not shied away from doing the most unconventional scripts.

His film, Dream Girl, is all set to release in Hong Kong on December 5. The movie is directed by Raj Shaandaliya and stars Nushrat Bharucha as his leading lady. The man has impressed the audiences and critics with his performance in the film.

Currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, Ayushman Khurrana will mark 9 releases in a span of three years including Gulabo Sitabo.

Take a look at the poster.

Way to go, Ayushmann!

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's son makes the cutest sketch of his father

More Pages: Dream Girl Box Office Collection , Dream Girl Movie Review

