Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll with 7 back-to-back hits in the last 2 years. This year too, he has had 3 movies releasing including Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. All three of them were completely different from each other and were novel in their own way. From playing a cop, to playing an adult phone entertainer, to playing a bald man, he has not shied away from doing the most unconventional scripts.

His film, Dream Girl, is all set to release in Hong Kong on December 5. The movie is directed by Raj Shaandaliya and stars Nushrat Bharucha as his leading lady. The man has impressed the audiences and critics with his performance in the film.

Currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, Ayushman Khurrana will mark 9 releases in a span of three years including Gulabo Sitabo.

All set for #HongKong… #DreamGirl to release in #HongKong by Zee Studios International on 5 Dec 2019… Here’s the poster for the local audience: pic.twitter.com/ZRArMCP12J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2019

