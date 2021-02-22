Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha to release on September 17, 2021

With theatres having opened up and the central government giving permission to operate cinema halls at 100% occupancy, filmmakers are now locking the release dates of their films. Since last week, production houses have been announcing the release dates of their films. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana's film directed by Anubhav Sinha have locked the release date of their film.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha to release on September 17, 2021

Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration with Ayshmann Khurrana titled Anek will be released on September 17, 2021. Announcing the release date of the film, T-Series took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!"


Ayushmann and Anubhav had earlier collaborated for the film Article 15 which was a hit. Ayushmann who plays the role of Joshua in Anek has got his fans excited with just the first look of his character. In the first look, the actor is seen sporting an eyebrow slit. Talking about it he had said, "The eyebrow slit that I’m sporting in Anek was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I’m glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it.”

Anek is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana gets Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds’ action director for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek

More Pages: Anek Box Office Collection

