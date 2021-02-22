Abhishek Bachchan is back to the film set. After the shooting of completing Bob Biswas, the actor has kickstarted the shoot of his next titled Dasvi.

Announcing the film on Monday, February 22, the actor shared the first look of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary and wrote, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY. #Dasvi Shoot Begins…"

According to earlier reports, Abhishek will be flying to Agra to start filming for Dasvi, a political comedy that will be directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film will highlight the importance of education in today's society.

Reportedly, Abhishek will be seen essaying the character of a 10th failed Chief Minister. The film will have a lot of humour elements to it.

From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. With debutant director Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan flies off to Hyderabad to be with his girls

More Pages: Dasvi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.