comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.03.2022 | 5:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Action Hero has a Spider-Man connect; it’s London’s Tower Bridge!

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in London filming the highly anticipated Action Hero, produced by Aanand L. Rai. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is said to be mounted on a big scale and Ayushmann took to social media to post an image of the team being at the Tower Bridge in the wee hours. Tower Bridge is an iconic location in London that has been used to film several hugely mounted projects like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft: The Tomb Raider! 

A trade source says, “Look at the incredibly long schedule of this film in the UK! It suggests that the film is being scaled to a level that is incredibly novel. Ayushmann and the team are shooting at locations that are incredibly picturesque and we are certain that the film will be a visual delight. One has to see the film to know the level of scale that Aanand Rai is operating at. Action Hero is proving to become a thrilling promise for audiences.”

About the film, Ayushmann Khurrana had said, “This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I’m quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters. An Action Hero is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations. So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I’m sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen.” 

ALSO READ:T-Series and Colour Yellow’s An Action Hero jumps into action; kicks off shoot in London!

More Pages: An Action Hero Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CBFC removes words like 'Son of a b***h',…

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor hikes his fee for Ali…

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar…

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria head to…

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Om…

Trending Box Office: From the Alia Bhatt…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification