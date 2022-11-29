comscore

Last Updated 29.11.2022 | 9:43 AM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana felicitated as the biggest disruptor and game-changer at 53rd IFFI

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana got felicitated at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival in Goa. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana got felicitated at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival in Goa this evening for being an actor who has been the biggest ‘disruptive and a ‘game changer’ in Hindi cinema! 

The ace actor graciously thanked and acknowledged everyone present on stage and the various fraternity members seated in the audience. 

The ace actor-singer continued his speech by saying “Thank you for this award, the validation, for the gratification. We always look out for acknowledgements and this award means a lot to me. I have actually completed 10 years in the industry and I have tried to pick up social-cultural issues through my films. It feels good to stand here and receive this award here today.”

In the end, as the host, Sameer Kochhar insisted Ayushmann sang two lines of ‘Pani Da Rang’ from his debut film Vicky Donor.

Also Read: Anupam Kher takes a sly dig at IFFI Jury Head for calling The Kashmir Files “propaganda, vulgar movie”; Darshan Kumaar also reacts

