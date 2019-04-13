Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.04.2019 | 7:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Avengers: Endgame runtime is basically every fan’s dream come true

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to watch one of the highly anticipated films of 2019, Avengers: Endgame. The first teaser and trailers took the internet by storm. The action-packed trailers have left the fans wanting for more. To increase the excitement amongst, the runtime for the upcoming mega event film.

Avengers: Endgame runtime is basically every fan's dream come true

Fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the film. The promotional tour for Avengers: Endgame began in India with Joe Russo coming to India for the promotions. Now, it has been revealed that the runtime of the film will be three hours and one minute. While the film will be bonadife box office smash, the extended runtime only adds excitement.

Avengers: Endgame will bring the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time to the big screen on April 26, 2019. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

ALSO READ: Netizens can’t keep calm as Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin aka Thanos celebrates Holi

More Pages: Avengers: Endgame (English) Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt yet again,…

Taapsee Pannu signs Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad;…

Madhuri Dixit to kick off an English pop…

Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor…

Dabangg 3 - Salman Khan and makers receive…

Delhi High Court orders YouTube to take down…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification