Avengers: Endgame runtime is basically every fan’s dream come true

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to watch one of the highly anticipated films of 2019, Avengers: Endgame. The first teaser and trailers took the internet by storm. The action-packed trailers have left the fans wanting for more. To increase the excitement amongst, the runtime for the upcoming mega event film.

Fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the film. The promotional tour for Avengers: Endgame began in India with Joe Russo coming to India for the promotions. Now, it has been revealed that the runtime of the film will be three hours and one minute. While the film will be bonadife box office smash, the extended runtime only adds excitement.

Avengers: Endgame will bring the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time to the big screen on April 26, 2019. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.