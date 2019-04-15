Bollywood Hungama
Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat trailer to release on April 24

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is gearing up for his yet another Eid release, Bharat in June. The film reunites him with Katrina Kaif and it is currently under post production. It will mark the return of Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman after blockbuster films, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. As the teasers have intrigued the fans, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film. And we finally know when the trailer will be out.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat’s trailer will be out on April 24, 2019. As the film is currently one and half month away from its release, the makers want to give the audience a peek into the world of Bharat. Katrina Kaif also confirmed the news by sharing one of her looks from the film. She simply wrote, “#Bharat ❤️10 days to trailer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Bharat ❤️10 days to trailer

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

ALSO READ: BHARAT: Salman Khan looks handsome in his new look in this unseen picture from Malta

Bharat Box Office Collection

