Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.04.2019 | 7:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar roped in for Shashanka Ghosh’s next for Netflix

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s the era of digital platforms and many celebrities are simultaneously balancing both their big screen projects and starring on streaming platforms. Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, both, have starred in multiple streaming projects including Amazon Prime’s show, Mirzapur.

Now, it seems like the two of them will reunite for yet another project but this time on another platform. As per sources, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar have been roped in to star in a Netflix project which will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is unknown whether it will be a series or a film. But, this reunion is definitely exciting.

Shashanka Ghosh, on the work front, last helmed the successful Veere Di Wedding. Ali Fazal was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies.

Also Read: “We don’t really get bonafide love stories like Milan Talkies any more” – Ali Fazal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police to…

Shriya Pilgaonkar joins the cast of Ronnie…

Boney Kapoor wants South superstar Ajith to…

Saif Ali Khan reveals the real reason why he…

Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal…

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting his next…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification