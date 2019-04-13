EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar roped in for Shashanka Ghosh’s next for Netflix

It’s the era of digital platforms and many celebrities are simultaneously balancing both their big screen projects and starring on streaming platforms. Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, both, have starred in multiple streaming projects including Amazon Prime’s show, Mirzapur.

Now, it seems like the two of them will reunite for yet another project but this time on another platform. As per sources, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar have been roped in to star in a Netflix project which will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is unknown whether it will be a series or a film. But, this reunion is definitely exciting.

Shashanka Ghosh, on the work front, last helmed the successful Veere Di Wedding. Ali Fazal was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies.

Also Read: “We don’t really get bonafide love stories like Milan Talkies any more” – Ali Fazal