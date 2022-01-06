The former Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is the first to join the cast of the series The White Lotus as a regular for the second installment of Mike White’s dark comedy. The actor is known to be returning to HBO after two long decades, after his breakthrough role in David Chase’s The Sopranos.

White's satirical series became a breakout hit over summer 2021. As seen in the six-part original season, The White Lotus is an exclusive Hawaiian resort. While the first season showed the lives of visitors vacationing at the resort, the sequel is said to focus on different property of the White Lotus umbrella, set in different location.

According to Deadline, Imperioli will play the role of Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his aged father and recent college-graduate son. In other news, the original cast Jennifer Coolidge has been rumoured to be returning and reprising her role for the second season. White executive produces alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall with Mark Kamine as a co-executive producer.

Michael Imperioli recently worked on a voice-over work in David Chase’s prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. Imperioli is currently shooting for a Hulu series This Fool. He is also writing a potential series together with Alec Berg for HBO, which is still in development. He is said to star in the project, described as a meta blend of fact and fiction loosely based on Imperioli’s experiences as a practicing Buddhist. Both Imperioli and Berg will executive produce along with Amy Solomon, who runs Berg’s production company.

