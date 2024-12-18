Anshuman Jha has signed his next film opposite Australian actress Sara Hopkins titled Welcome To Agra. Helmed by debutant film maker Ashish Dubey the film is a quintessential old school love story between a cycle rickshaw driver and a British tourist in Agra, set at the cusp of the millennium in 2000. The UP born director has been in Chennai, assisting some of the biggest names in the South industry like N. Lingusamy and wants to make a classical love story in Hindi since he hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Anshuman Jha signs a love story opposite Australian actress Sarah Hopkins titled Welcome To Agra

Ashish said, “Agra is the mecca of love. And I have dreamt of making this film for years. It has been a wish to work with Anshuman Sir since his debut film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhoka). I am so glad he hasn't done any out and out love story in the past decade and this film will showcase the unadulterated power of genuine love and connect. With the symbol of love Taj Mahal in the background, we truly hope to bring back the audiences into theatres for a pure love story. Since I feel these have ceased to exist in the modern day style of living. This film is pure, clean romance.”

Anshuman added, “I believe in the power of love and how it can move mountains. And I truly believe that as an audience we haven't really had a quintessential love story like a DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) or a Jab We Met in the past decade at the movies. This film has a rare story before the times of social media and mobile phones. And I am excited to play a rickshawalla in Uttrakhand Pradesh - it's been a dream to play one.”

Produced by Mad Films, Welcome To Agra goes on floor in January end as Anshuman wraps his action film Lakadbaggha 2’s shoot in December before taking a break with his Triathlete wife and 9 month old daughter for Christmas.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.