Back in 2021, we saw the release of the Radhi Madan – Sunny Kaushal starrer Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh the film met with a tepid response at the box office. However, now a couple of years later we hear that the makers of the film are contemplating on making a sequel to the release.

Confirming the same, a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes, Shiddat 2 is very much in the making. Though the first film did not really meet expectations, the makers of the film feel that the response from the audience was good enough to warrant a sequel.” Ask the source for more details about the cast of Shiddat 2 and he continues, “Interestingly, in Shiddat 2 the character of Radhika Madan has been retained, so we will see her returning. However, the character played by Sunny Kaushal in the first film dies, and keeping that in mind his character and role in the sequel have been dropped as well.” While it will be interesting to see how the story moves forward after Sunny’s character’s demise there has been no official announcement from the makers of the film.

For the uninitiated, Shiddat followed the story of Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal), and Kartika Bhosle (Radhika Madan) who after a rocky start begin to get attracted to each other. However, Kartika, who is informed of her impending wedding leaves for London while telling Jaggi to make it there on his own within three months if he still loves her. Jaggi crosses the border illegally and manages to make it there only to lose his life while facing multiple hurdles in his journey.

