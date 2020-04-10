In these crucial times with the Coronavirus pandemic getting severe day by day, many celebrities have been taking up ways to help those in distress. And joining the bandwagon is actress Athiya Shetty who along with her mom (Mana Shetty) has been working hard towards providing help to all those in need and protecting the kids. Working relentlessly with her family and close friends, Athiya, through Save The Children India has put together a relief kit including essential groceries, medical supplies and direct cash transfer which will reach out to as many kids as possible.

Talking about this initiative, Athiya says,”I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach, hence I have donated too.

We have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable and to all those kids who attend Save The Children India.” She further added, “I find it amazing that so many different organizations and food companies want to come out and help Save The Children India, they contact us and we figure how to distribute and put it all into action. A couple of weeks ago we realized that some of the kids who are a part of Save The Children India have cochlear implant surgeries and they have to wear a hearing aid. That battery was running out and all the warehouses were shut, so for about one week, we were trying desperately to contact different warehouses and CEO's of different companies to try and get those specific batteries, because if you don't get those batteries it is taking them back 6 months because they won't be able to hear and that affects their education and daily lifestyle. So, we have also been focusing on getting those batteries, finally, we did get them last week and it just brought me so much happiness and joy.”

Concluding, Athiya says that just spreading awareness, and speaking to the people helps. And as the word spreads, it makes people more conscious of the situation and makes them take notice of what really matters.