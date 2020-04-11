Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been doing his bit to help the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time during the current lockdown. While Salman Khan has not announced the donations he has been making, his close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers.

“Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is providing financial help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry. According to FWICE President BN Tiwari, Salman has made Rs 3,000 each as the initial payment to the daily wage workers. This started on April 7. He said that FWICE had given a final list of 23,000 workers to Salman Khan whose lives have been impacted amid this crisis. After Tuesday's transaction, he will transfer money again after some time. Tiwari said that they are thankful that the actor has been helping the workers.

