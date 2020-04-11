Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.04.2020 | 10:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage worker after providing monetary help to 25,000

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been doing his bit to help the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time during the current lockdown. While Salman Khan has not announced the donations he has been making, his close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers. 

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage worker after providing monetary help to 25,000

“Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies.


In another tweet, he wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”


Meanwhile, Salman Khan is providing financial help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry. According to FWICE President BN Tiwari, Salman has made Rs 3,000 each as the initial payment to the daily wage workers. This started on April 7. He said that FWICE had given a final list of 23,000 workers to Salman Khan whose lives have been impacted amid this crisis. After Tuesday's transaction, he will transfer money again after some time. Tiwari said that they are thankful that the actor has been helping the workers.

Also Read: Salman Khan thanks fans for obeying the lock-down, says “thank you for listening”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kay Kay Menon says his expertise lies in…

Sonu Sood offers his hotel in Mumbai as a…

Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Karan…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification