Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for making slice-of-life movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, etc. But her upcoming film is of a much larger scale. It’s the biopic on the lives of yesteryear film personalities Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. To co-write the film, Ashwiny has brought on board Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vasihshtha.

Utkarshini is credited for writing Bhansali’s magnum opus films like Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and last year’s hit Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ashwiny made the announcement today through an Instagram post where she posted a picture of herself and Utkarshini in which both are wearing dark glasses. She captioned it, “Just love it when stars align and when we can make magic together. So excited about us director sahiba.”

Sharing more about the film, a statement from the makers said, “A big studio has the official rights to the story, and it is being planned on an elaborate scale. The project is currently in its scripting stage.”

For the unversed, Devika Rani was a star actress who ruled the Hindi cinema in the 1930s and 1940s. She was the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Himanshu Rai was her first husband and the founder of the studio Bombay Talkies.

