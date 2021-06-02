Asha Negi is returning with an all-new series. VOOT Original show Khwabon Ke Parindey also stars Mrinal Dutt. The story will take you through a voyage of hope, rediscovering life and being each other’s truth serum, three friends – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha turn a road trip from Melbourne to Perth into an opportunity to heal wounds, fall in love and combat their worst fears.

Commenting on the difference in characters played before and reminiscing real friendships, Asha Negi says, “Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, but sometimes all you need are close friends to help you rediscover yourself. Bindiya, my character on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. When you shoot for a show like this, you tend to relive the moments with your best friends and I did too. However, over a period of time Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I got along really well and from being just co-stars we gradually became good friends; making the journey exciting. The entire experience of shooting for the show, made me realise the importance of friends and why it is necessary to have them around you. They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it.”

She adds, “The 60 days of shooting throughout Australia with this amazing young crew has been an unforgettable experience and I would go back to that time in a heartbeat. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Bindiya; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to the web has been extremely refreshing. A big thank you to my Rockstar director, Tapasvi Mehta and Voot for giving me this opportunity that has not only challenged me as an actor but as an individual as well.”

After finishing post-graduation from the University of Melbourne, wild child, Bindiya, convinces two of her most trusted friends to accompany her on an ambitious and crazy road trip from Melbourne to Perth. This trip means everything to Bindiya, as this may be her last chance to let her hair down and live it up, before taking up responsibilities back in India. Buckle up as Bindiya takes you on an exceptional journey of friendship, hope and life through the picturesque landscape of Australia in Voot’s all-new Original – Khwabon Ke Parindey.

Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream exclusively on 14th June 2021.

