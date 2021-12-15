Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on October 3, following a raid on a cruise ship by the Mumbai coast. The three accused were granted bail by the Bombay HC after spending nearly three weeks in judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail. Granting bail, the Bombay High Court had also laid down 14 conditions. Last week, Aryan through his lawyers filed a plea for modification of his bail conditions.

As per his bail condition, Aryan was marking his attendance at the NCB office in Mumbai every Friday. In his plea, he sought for the condition to be removed. The matter was taken up for hearing at the HC on Wednesday afternoon. Seeking modification on conditions, Advocate Amit Desai representing Aryan said in the court, "We are seeking modification of bail condition 'J' regarding attendance on Friday. Nothing is happening. Whenever they want he can be summoned. The Bombay branch is also not in the matter after SIT."

In his order, Justice Nitin Sambre said that circumstances warrant modification of bail conditions “I and J”.

The condition 'I' as per the bail order reads - “If the Applicants/ Accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating officer; and shall give their itinerary to the investigating Officer.”

The condition 'J' as per the bail order reads- “Applicants/Accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.”

Shedding light on modification of condition 'I', the bench said, “As far as conditions for travel outside Mumbai are concerned, the applicant should submit his itinerary to the investigation officer.”

While Aryan need not appear before the NCB every Friday to mark his attendance, the star kid will have to appear before SIT Delhi as and when summoned, after being given 72 hours notice.

Meanwhile, on November 20, the Bombay High Court released an order which stated that there is no evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun to commit drug-related offences. The Bombay HC also said that there was nothing objectionable found in their Whatsapp chats. During the bail hearings in October, the NCB had objected to the bail plea stating 'conspiracy' and 'incriminating evidence found on Whatsapp chats' of the accused.

