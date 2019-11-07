Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2019 | 3:11 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Arshad Warsi reveals his next OTT show will be in comedy space

ByMonica Yadav

Arshad Warsi made his way to the digital platform with the psychological thriller Asura for Voot. Currently, he is promoting his next film Pagalpanti. During the chat session, the actor revealed that he is a project coming on an OTT platform in which his character will be absolutely bizarre.

Arshad Warsi reveals his next OTT show will be in comedy space

While he is yet to start the series, he revealed that it will be in comedy space. “As an actor, you want to do something outrageous which I always look forward to. I have got one that is outrageous, which I will be doing for Amazon. “You will be going nuts and think what I am doing? I would hate to do anything that doesn’t entertain people, no matter what the genre is. It should be exciting and worth watching and not depress people. The actor further teased the series, saying it is. It is bizarre to another level. Amazon is also very excited. I have not done anything like that in my life. It is one of its kind that comes and then never comes again,” he said.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi will be next starring in Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti, alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. The film will release on November 22.

ALSO READ: Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

John Abraham reveals he is developing two…

CONFIRMED! Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet…

Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 13 in overseas

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 12 in overseas

Leader of local political party disrupts…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification