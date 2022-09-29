A complaint was filed by a resident and ex-servicemen from Begusarai, Shambhu Kumar. The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the arrest warrants.

A court in Bihar issued arrest warrants against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on the charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her ALT Balaji web series XXX season 2. A complaint was filed by a resident and ex-servicemen from Begusarai, Shambhu Kumar. The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the arrest warrants.

"The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar, as reported by NDTV.

He added, "The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them."

In the 2020 complaint, Shambhu Kumar alleged that the web series XXX season 2 had several objectionable scenes related to the wife of the soldier.

XXX is a web series directed by Ken Ghosh (season 1) for the ALT Balaji platform owned by Ekta Kapoor. The series stars Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma. Season 2 was directed by Akshay Choubey.

