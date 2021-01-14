Back in October 2018, it was announced that Actors Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are coming together to star in an upcoming action-comedy titled, Shotgun Wedding. The film will be helmed by Jason Moore and the screenplay will be by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Now, amid the social media controversy over alleged private messages, Armie has exited the project and will be recast.

A spokesperson from the production told Entertainment Weekly, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

In a statement recently, Armie addressed the allegations of allegedly sending disturbing messages to several women on Instagram. The women had claimed they were in sexual relationships. He said, "I'm not responding to these bulls--- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Given the scenario, Armie Hammer's character will be recast. According to Deadline, "The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken, hostage."

Along with George Dewey, Ryan Reynolds is executive producing the film. James Myers and Scott O’Brien will oversee the production for Lionsgate.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.