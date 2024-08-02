The duo have taken to social media to tease their fans with an interesting video announcing the same.

While Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of their sibling chemistry by appearing together on Koffee With Karan, audiences have hardly had the opportunity to witness the real-life camaraderie the Ek Villain Returns actor shares with his youngest sister Khushi Kapoor. However, it seems that fans who were waiting to see how their bond looks like, have their wish fulfilled! In an exciting turn of events, Bollywood's beloved sibling duo, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, have piqued the interest of the social media users with their latest Instagram stories.

Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor drop a major hint about their first collaboration, ahead of Rakhi

The two actors took to the social media platform to share an interesting video which has definitely left the netizens curious. The video features a bright, eye-catching sign that reads, "Mere Khushi Arjun Ayenge," in a filmy style. But it doesn't stop there. The video also teases viewers further with the words, "For the first time ever" and ends with ‘Coming Soon…’ While the suspense is quite palpable, we definitely know that the actor and his debutant sister are hinting at their coming together for their first project. However, the cryptic message doesn’t divulge any details about the nature of this mysterious project. Could it be a film or a series or a commercial or a music video – we wouldn’t know because our guess is as good as yours!

However, some sources believe that it could be a remake of an iconic film with Khushi and Arjun stepping into the legendary roles. The potential for such a remake has fans eagerly anticipating more details.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped up two major projects which includes the Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Singham Again in which he will be seen as the antagonist, along with Meri Patni Ka Remake starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, after her debut in The Archies, will be seen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in the film reportedly titled Naadaniyaan as well as another untitled venture with Junaid Khan.

