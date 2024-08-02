Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda, who had been at the centre of romance speculation for quite some time, have reportedly called it quits. The whispers of their alleged relationship began when they started exchanging playful comments on each other's social media posts. As their online banter grew, so did the rumours of a budding romance.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda’s rumoured romance comes to an end

The couple further fuelled the speculation by attending various high-profile events and gatherings together, leaving fans and paparazzi alike wondering if they were indeed a couple. They were often spotted laughing and chatting together, and their chemistry was undeniable. However, sources close to the pair have now confirmed that they have gone their separate ways, bringing an end to their rumoured romance. According to insiders, the breakup was amicable, and the two remain friends.

While neither Siddhant nor Navya has publicly confirmed the breakup, their recent social media activity suggests a distance between them. Fans are left wondering what went wrong between the two, but one thing is certain - their rumoured relationship had captured the hearts of many, and its end marks the conclusion of a fascinating chapter in Bollywood's social scene.

Siddhant, known for his roles in films like Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, has been focusing on his upcoming projects, while Navya, an entrepreneur and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has been busy with her business ventures. Despite the breakup, both are expected to continue making waves in their respective fields.

The news of their breakup has left fans disappointed, but they are also wishing the couple all the best in their future endeavours. As for Siddhant and Navya, only time will tell what the future holds for these two talented individuals.

