Pachinko, the trilingual epic dramahas been renewed for a second season by Apple. Soo Hugh, who is the creator of the multigenerational saga, reportedly has a four-season plan for the drama based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel.

Apple TV+ renews acclaimed trilingual epic Pachinko for season 2 starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Minha Kim

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant/streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for the critically acclaimed series which is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name. The pickup comes as season one of the series from creator Soo Hugh debuts its finale Friday. For her part, showrunner Hugh has repeatedly stressed that she has a larger plan for four seasons of eight episodes each to tell the multigenerational story.

Hugh told THR ahead of Pachinko’s March debut that each cycle would include “a departure every season that examines one crucial historical point in that story each season” and that each batch of eight episodes will reflect a season of the year, with the sophomore run expected to take place in the spring. Adapted by Soo Hugh and directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, the eight-episode freshman run premiered on March 25 (with the first three episodes) and released its finale this Friday morning. Following its debut on Apple TV+ last month, Pachinko has been hailed by critics as one of the year’s best new shows.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” Hugh said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in a quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. The series, which is told in three languages - Korean, Japanese and English, starred Academy Award winner Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Inji Jeong, Jimmi Simpson, Junwoo Han, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Soji Arai and Yuna.

Also Read: Rapper GRAY and Youth of May star Go Min Si spark dating rumours; agency comments

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.