Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s infamous feud with Salman Khan is known to all. The actor was in a public spat with the superstar due to which it was believed that he was allegedly boycotted from the industry and no work opportunities came his way. In 2003, Vivek claimed that Salman had called him 41 times and even made threats to his life. However, this statement led to impact Oberoi negatively as he allegedly lost out on many projects. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia recently said that producers had called him to replace Oberoi when he cast him in Shootout at Lokhandwala. He said only Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Gupta supported him at the time.

Apoorva Lakhia reveals producers asked him to replace Vivek Oberoi from Shootout at Lokhandwala: “I am not hiring any person for his personality”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva said, “At that time when I casted Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘Replace him or we won’t work with you.’ But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if there are guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back.”

He added, “But Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job.”

Shootout in Lokhandwala also starred Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Arbaaz Khan along with Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Aditya Lakhia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Amitabh Bachchan.

