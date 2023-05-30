comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Sameer Khan to play parallel lead in Arjun Bijlani starrer Shiv Shakti on Zee TV

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Sameer Khan to play parallel lead in Arjun Bijlani starrer Shiv Shakti on Zee TV

Bhavika Sharma has been cast in the series as the female lead. Arjun Bijlani is the male lead of the upcoming TV series.  

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actor Sameer Khan has been roped in to play the parallel lead role in Zee TV's new show Shiv Shakti. A day ago, it was reported that Bhavika Sharma has been cast in the series as the female lead. Arjun Bijlani is the male lead of the upcoming TV series.

The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

On the work front, Sameer Khan has done a slew of TV projects including Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey among others. 

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir star Bhavika Sharma to star opposite Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s new show Shiv Shakti

