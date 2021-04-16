Bollywood Hungama

Apne 2 shoot postponed; filmmaker Anil Sharma says Dharmendra’s health is more important that completing film on time

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Apne 2 starring the Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby was announced last year. Anil Sharma, the director of the film, recently revealed that they have postponed the shooting of the film in April owing to the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking to a news portal, Anil Sharma said that they have not yet commenced shooting for the film. Therefore there is no point in clinging on to the scheduled Diwali release of the film. The makers had initially planned on shooting in Punjab in April. However, looking at the coronavirus situation in India, the team has decided to first film in London starting July. They will be having a 45 day schedule in the country followed by schedules in Punjab and Mumbai.

Anil Sharma also said that it will take another couple of months for theatres to reopen, and there is no point in completing the film now. He also stressed that the priority is Dharmendra's health over releasing the film as scheduled.

Apne 2 will also star Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol as well.

