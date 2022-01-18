With less than a month left for the release of the much-awaited love saga Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, the makers have decided to present the trailer of the film to the audience. The trailer of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and directed by Shakun Batra will be released in the afternoon of January 20. Owing to the pandemic situation, the makers have decided to have a virtual trailer launch event as opposed to a grand physical event that they had earlier planned.

Earlier this month, on Deepika Padukone's birthday (January 5), the makers dropped new posters from the film and announced that the film will be released on February 11, 2022. In December, along with the teaser of the film, the makers had revealed that the film will be released on January 25, 2022.

The film looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones’ life path. Talking about the film, director Shakun Batra had earlier said, "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones' life path. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022.

