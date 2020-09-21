Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, announced his second film The Last Show where he will star alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The film is being directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and written by Rumi Jaffery, and has a talented cast with legendary actors.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vardhan comments on social media, "Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Pallavi Joshi, Vrinda Kher, Godaan Kumar. Blessed with this opportunity. I cannot wait to share this brilliant story with you all. Thank you so much, Universe."

The film will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

More Pages: The Last Show Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.