Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2020 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vardhan Puri to star in The Last Show alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, announced his second film The Last Show where he will star alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The film is being directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and written by Rumi Jaffery, and has a talented cast with legendary actors.

Vardhan Puri to star in The Last Show alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vardhan comments on social media, "Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Pallavi Joshi, Vrinda Kher, Godaan Kumar. Blessed with this opportunity. I cannot wait to share this brilliant story with you all. Thank you so much, Universe."

The film will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik set to shoot for director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next film The Last Show

More Pages: The Last Show Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin…

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in…

“These allegations are completely false,…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund receives stay…

Anurag Kashyap says Payal Ghosh's sexual…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank details show…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification