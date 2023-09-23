Zeenat Amamn recently revealed that she had been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days.

Actress Zeenat Aman has recently recovered from the horrible flu that kept her bedridden for 10 days. The actress, who is known for her active presence on social media, shared a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes work on Instagram in her latest post.

Zeenat Aman recovers from “a horrible flu” after being “bedridden” for 10 days; shares health update

In the post, Zeenat shared multiple images from different sets that she has worked on this year. In one photo, the actress looks stunning in a black gown with slit detailing, eating something on her break. In another photo, Zeenat can be seen getting glammed up by her crew of female makeup artists and stylists.

In the caption, Zeenat wrote, "I’ve been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days, and now I have a manic week of work ahead! But before I dive into it, here’s a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes."

"My glam team takes me from aunty to Amazon; I do my homework; I hold my poses; I check Instagram; I drink lots of coffee; and I count the minutes until I can get back into my kaftan! On another note, the majority of my directors and DOPs this year have been women. And I’m still not over the joy of having so many phenomenal women running set. Take a bow, ladies. You do me proud," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the actress, praising her for her resilience and her work ethic. Zeenat Aman started her career as a model in the 70s and soon made her transition to films. She rose to fame with her roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Yaadon Ki Baarat. Zeenat went on to give more blockbusters like Don, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Laawaris.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman to pay an ode to Don; to present an EXCLUSIVE one-night-only live event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.