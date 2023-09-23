comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn on the sets of Singham Again today: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn on the sets of Singham Again today: Report

It is being reported that the actress will be starting the shoot on Saturday, September 23.

By Monica Yadav -

Following the release of Jaane Jaan and making her streaming debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to begin the shoot for Singham Again. Reuniting with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, this marks her third collaboration with them. It is being reported that the actress will be starting the shoot on Saturday, September 23.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn on the sets of Singham Again today: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Kareena teams up with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn again for the third part of the Singham franchise, and she will join the sets tomorrow (September 23). It's yet unclear whether she will reprise her role of Avni Kamat from the previous part or play an entirely new character, but she will shoot for some romantic and talkie portions with Ajay in this schedule. Kareena shares a familial bond with Ajay and is very excited to get back on set with him again after a nine-year hiatus.”

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn kicked off the shoot with Ranveer Singh, who reprises the role of Simmba. While Akshay Kumar’s character Sooryavanshi was missing, he is expected to join the shoot soon. Deepika Padukone will be a part of the universe followed by which she will have her standalone movie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew as her next projects.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Here are five times when Kareena Kapoor redefined glamour with her blingy ensembles

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

