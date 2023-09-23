It is being reported that the actress will be starting the shoot on Saturday, September 23.

Following the release of Jaane Jaan and making her streaming debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to begin the shoot for Singham Again. Reuniting with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, this marks her third collaboration with them. It is being reported that the actress will be starting the shoot on Saturday, September 23.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn on the sets of Singham Again today: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Kareena teams up with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn again for the third part of the Singham franchise, and she will join the sets tomorrow (September 23). It's yet unclear whether she will reprise her role of Avni Kamat from the previous part or play an entirely new character, but she will shoot for some romantic and talkie portions with Ajay in this schedule. Kareena shares a familial bond with Ajay and is very excited to get back on set with him again after a nine-year hiatus.”

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn kicked off the shoot with Ranveer Singh, who reprises the role of Simmba. While Akshay Kumar’s character Sooryavanshi was missing, he is expected to join the shoot soon. Deepika Padukone will be a part of the universe followed by which she will have her standalone movie.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew as her next projects.

