Last Updated 02.10.2020 | 9:01 PM IST

Ansh Bagri tests positive for COVID-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ansh Bagri, who was last seen in the show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, is the latest television actor to have tested positive for COVID-19. He shares, “I fell sick around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for Coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea.”

Ansh Bagri tests positive for COVID-19

He adds, “I have been in isolation since the day I became unwell. I have been taking all precautions. Fortunately, I am in Mumbai, away from my mother and sister.”

On the work front, Ansh will soon be making his digital debut with rom-com Love Ka Panga opposite Asha Negi. He is playing a Jatt in the show, which will stream on Hungama Play. Well, Ansh tough times never last but tough people do.

