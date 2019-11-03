Bollywood Hungama

Anil Kapoor and Govinda announce Deewana Mastana 2 on Nach Baliye, John Abraham to be a part of it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

27 years later, Govinda and Anil Kapoor are set to reunite with the sequel of Deewana Mastana. The duo made the announcement on the grand finale of Nach Baliye this weekend. They also confirmed John Abraham will be a part of Deewana Mastana 2.

Anil Kapoor and Govinda announce Deewana Mastana 2 on Nach Baliye, John Abraham to be a part of it

On meeting Anil Kapoor after a long time, Govinda said, “Anil Kapoor is one of the most genuine people I have met and worked with in my life. He is my senior and I always looked upto him but I was very scared to talk to him. But Anil was always so cordial that he never made me feel any different from him.”

Anil and Govinda decided that they will re-make Deewana Mastana 2. “Since Govinda and I have met after a long time, I would like to announce Deewana Mastana 2. This time we can have John Abraham too,” said Anil.

More details of this project are awaited.

