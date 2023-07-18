The proposed Meena Kumari biopic, which is to be directed by Manish Malhotra and which will star Kriti Sanon in the eponymous role, seems to have courted trouble even before going on the floors.

Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s son Tajdar Amrohi to sue Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon for announcing Meena Kumari biopic allegedly without his consent

After the severe backlash at what many see as an ethically and aesthetically wrong project, we now have Meena Kumari’s husband, the late and great filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi, threatening to take Sanon and Malhotra to the court.

Speaking to this writer, a very angry Tajdar lashed out saying, “Some industry walas have become absolutely bankrupt and thieves. They have no right to barge in and step into my territory and domain. They are not just thieves but also dacoits.”

Tajdar feels that no one has the right to make a film on Meena Kumari without his consent. “She (Meena Kumari) was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies,” he added.

Tajdar feels that only he knows the real truth about his parents’ marriage. “Baba (father Kamal Amrohi) passed away 29 years ago and Choti Ammi (mother Meena Kumari) went fifty years ago. But they continue to live in people’s minds. I’d say Choti Ammi’s best (and) most successful films came after she married Baba. Before marriage, she worked in mythologicals. It was the advent of Kamal Amrohi in her life that brought on the best phase of her career. It is believed that Baba went and whisked Choti Ammi away from her home for marriage. Not so. It was Choti Ammi who came to Baba’s home. And let me tell you, they fell in love without meeting secretly. During those days, lovers from the film industry met in dark corners of studios. Not my parents. Their love blossomed on the phone. His voice was so magnetic that she fell in love with him,” said Tajdar.

Lashing out angrily at the proposed biopic on Meena Kumari, Tajdar Amrohi now plans to take strong legal action. “I'll go by what my lawyer will tell me. He said to wait. Both me and my sister Rushksar will file a suit,” he said.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.