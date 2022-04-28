South Korean pop group EXO’s management label SM Entertainment denied rumors that EXO’s Chanyeol acted rudely towards a female influencer, a motorcyclist Jang Shi Nae, and said that they will take legal measures against those spreading false rumors.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, on April 27, Jang Si Nae featured as a guest on Channel S to tell her story about a famous idol who threatened her and cursed her out while she was on the way to her job. “One time, I was driving a small scooter on the way to work, and a foreign car was intentionally driving in a threatening manner. I sensed danger, so I avoided the car, [but the driver] suddenly made a rude gesture with his finger. I chased after the driver, and I approached the foreign car that was on standby at a traffic light to knock on the window and ask, ‘Why did you curse at me?’ When I did that, the driver pushed down his hood and only continued to curse at me with his finger. However, I realized he was a very famous idol.”

After Jang’s appearance on the show, phone video footage of the incident, that Jang uploaded to her YouTube channel last month, went viral. The driver’s face cannot be seen in the video. When rumors surfaced online that stated that Chanyeol was the idol mentioned, a source from SM Entertainment clarified, “The figure within the relevant video is not Chanyeol. The vehicle is completely different from the car owned by Chanyeol.” The agency told local media outlets, “We will take strong legal action against the spread of false information.”

Then on April 28 (today), the influencer took to Instagram clarifying the rumors and apologizing for the harm the story has caused. “I think many people experienced a confusing situation, so I want to first apologize. I am posting this explanation to at least resolve the misunderstanding slightly,” she wrote in the post. “First, I have never mentioned [the idol’s] real name in private of public places, and even if the culprit is found out, I have no intentions of revealing [the name] in the future.”

“On YouTube, I made the video based on what I saw and felt from my perspective on who the figure within the video could be. However, the speculative comments posted after watching the video and the story I mentioned on broadcast of being threatened while driving started to become the topic for provocative articles, and the twisted rumour became known as the revealed truth, so I think that is also regrettable,” the post further read, as translated by Soompi. “I also was a victim of the dangerously driving vehicle, but I want to use this space to apologize to the person who suffered damage through speculative comments. I do not want to cause harm to another [person] from baseless speculations again, so I will delete the video and all related posts from my feed.”

“Once again, I want to apologize to the people who experienced discomfort through the misunderstanding, and I will work harder to communicate more sincerely in the future. Thank you for reading this long post,” Jang concluded.

